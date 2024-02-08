Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Kim Jong-un Declares Unification with South Korea Unattainable

As a part of this policy shift, North Korea announced the closure of three agencies overseeing unification and inter-Korean tourism.

Sagar Kar
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a significant shift of policy, North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, has called for constitutional changes designating South Korea as the "number one hostile state." 

The move signals the end of North Korea's commitment to the unification of the Korean peninsula. Speaking at the supreme people’s assembly, the nation's rubber-stamp parliament, Kim expressed skepticism about unification, accusing the South of attempting regime change and promoting unification through covert means.

Advertisement

What exactly did Kim say?

Kim, addressing the assembly, stated, "We don't want war, but we have no intention of avoiding it." This marks a concerning escalation in tensions between the two Koreas, which have technically been at war since the Korean War ended in 1953 with a truce but no peace treaty.

Advertisement

Pyongyang will close agencies dedicated to reunification 

As a part of this policy shift, North Korea announced the closure of three agencies overseeing unification and inter-Korean tourism. These agencies include the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, the National Economic Cooperation Bureau, and the Mount Kumgang International Tourism Administration.

Advertisement

The decision adopted by the assembly, as reported by the state-run KCNA news agency, stated, "The two most hostile states, which are at war, are now in acute confrontation on the Korean peninsula." It emphatically mentioned, "The reunification of Korea can never be achieved with the Republic of Korea," using the official name for South Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol swiftly condemned Kim's remarks, accusing Pyongyang of being "anti-national" in labeling the South as a hostile country. The developments highlight a rapid deterioration in relations between the two Koreas, raising concerns about regional stability.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement