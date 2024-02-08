Advertisement

Male: As the diplomatic row between India and Maldives intensifies over the racist remarks made against India and the Prime Minister, the situation within the island nation has escalated. Opposition's Ali Azim took to social media X, asking the incumbent President to step down.

We, d Democrats, r dedicated to upholding d stability of the nation's foreign policy n preventing d isolation of any neighboring country.

R u willing to take all necessary steps to remove prez @MMuizzu from power? Is @MDPSecretariat prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence? — 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐳𝐢𝐦 (@aliaazim) January 8, 2024

Republic TV has learnt that the momentum is building around initiating a no confidence motion against the Muizzu administration by the Maldivian opposition. Lawmakers in Maldives are mulling to overthrow the ruling government for fiery remarks launched against India. MPs are unhappy with the development of the bitter narrative by the Muizzu government with an intent to attack India, Indians as well as firing racist comments.

We, d Democrats, r dedicated to upholding d stability of the nation's foreign policy n preventing d isolation of any neighboring country.

R u willing to take all necessary steps to remove prez @MMuizzu from power? Is @MDPSecretariat prepared to initiate a vote of no confidence? — 𝐀𝐥𝐢 𝐀𝐳𝐢𝐦 (@aliaazim) January 8, 2024

Have formally requested the Parliament to summon the Foreign Minister for questioning following the inaction & lack of urgency shown by GoM regarding derogatory remarks against PM Modi by its senior officials. Request also sent to summon said officials to parliamentary committee. pic.twitter.com/LHji5y29d5 — Meekail Naseem 🎈 (@MickailNaseem) January 8, 2024

MDP and Democrats join forces to overthrow Muizzu

According to emerging reports, the MDP and Democrats are joining forces to hold the Muizz government accountable, and a no confidence vote could mean an ouster for the ruling party. Earlier today, the government of maldives suspended three deputy ministers for making derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, all of whom working for Maldives’ Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts were asked to leave.

The three Maldives officials have roped in India into the Israel Hamas war on a personal capacity, projecting their racist views against the Indians. The Maldivian ministers took to their official X handle to hurl slanders and call names to PM Modi using derogatory language. The three termed Prime Minister of India as “clown”, “terrorist” and “puppet of Israel” as he published a video promoting tourism in the island of Lakshadweep. Some critics of Maldives government slammed the ministers for their insecurity, as India promoting its islands could lure the tourists away from Maldives.

Advertisement

Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

In response to Maldives’ derogatory remarks, the Indian High Commission in maldives resched out to the government to clarify its ministers’ position. The foreign ministry of Maldives expressed grievances, saying that it is aware of the comments. “These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” the island’s foreign ministry stated. Maldives’ ex President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the racist comments made against India.

As the row escalated, the Confederation of All india Traders (CAIT) called on its traders and expiorters to halt business with Maldives. As a result, Maldives has incurred heavy monetary losses in just two days. At least 10500 tickets to the island were abruptly cancelled, 5000 bookings were scrapped, leading to an estimated Rs 800 crore ($100 million ) loss to Maldives.