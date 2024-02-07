Advertisement

On Thursday (Jan 25), North Korea announced through its state media KCNA that it had conducted a test of its new strategic cruise missile. This declaration follows a statement by the South Korean military on Wednesday (Jan 24), reporting that Pyongyang had launched multiple cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea.

Kim Jong Un emphasised the need for "levelling up" living standards, highlighting that the failure to ensure basic living necessities such as food constitutes a "serious political issue," as reported by state media.

North Korea has claims that it conducted a test of a missile named 'Pulhwasal-3-31,' currently in the developmental phase, as reported by state media. The announcement emphasised that the test-firing had no adverse effects on the security of neighbouring countries and stated that it was unrelated to the regional situation.

The KCNA did not provide details on the specific quantity of missiles tested. However, the report corroborated the statement from the South Korean military, which had indicated that North Korea had launched several cruise missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.

“Our military detected several cruise missiles launched by North Korea towards the Yellow Sea at around 7:00 am today,” said the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in a statement.

Seoul's Defence Minister, Shin Won-sik, denounced the missile launches as a grave threat to his country. In contrast, the KCNA, referring to The Missile Administration, stated that the test was a component of the ongoing process to modernise the nation's weapon system.

South Korea revealed its initiation of the mass production of medium-altitude reconnaissance drones. The country aims to deploy these drones in 2027, with the intention of enhancing surveillance capabilities and making a positive contribution to defence exports.







