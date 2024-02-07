Advertisement

Pyongyang – Amid the brewing tensions in the Korean peninsula, South Korea claimed that the North has fired multiple cruise missiles off an eastern military port. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, the country's joint chiefs of staff confirmed the incident and noted that the missile was launched at about 8 am (local time) on Monday. The JCS also mentioned that the South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analysing the situation without mentioning exactly how many missiles were fired. The Monday incident has become the third time North Korea displayed its weapon prowess in the year 2024.

“While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea,” the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement. Tensions between the two Koreas have been getting intense and in response to North Korea's provocation, South Korea, the US and Japan are conducting joint military exercises in the region. Shortly after the missile strikes, officials in Washington and Seoul said that they have no signs that Pyongyang intend to take imminent military action.

Advertisement

North Korea confirms the incident

Meanwhile, the hermit nation's state media mentioned that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised test firings of new cruise missiles that were designed to be launched from submarines. The North Korean authorities reiterated the Kim Jon Un regime's goal of building a nuclear-armed navy to counter what he portrays as growing external threats. Not only this, North Korea's official newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photos of what appeared to be at least two missiles fired separately. The state media mentioned that the missiles that were launched in the region were Pulhwasal-3-31, a new type of weapon first tested last week in land-based launches from North Korea’s western coast. North's official Korean Central News Agency also mentioned that the country's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has expressed satisfaction after the missile accurately hit their sea targets during the testing.