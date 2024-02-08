English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Pakistan Suspends All High-Level Visits To Iran After IRGC Batters Terror Targets On Its Soil

Pakistan FO spokesperson Zahra Baloch condemned the Iranian attack on Pakistan, saying that it is an “unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty."

Digital Desk
pak
Victim of the Iranian bombing on Pakistan by the IRGC. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Irate Pakistan on Wednesday suspended all high-level visits, ongoing or planned, with Iran following what it described as the “unprovoked violation of its airspace” by Tehran. The geopolitical tussle between the two neighbouring nations intensified after IRGC laughed missile and drone strikes on targets deep inside the Pakistani territory, angering Islamabad.

The Iranian strikes on the Pakistani territory “resulted in deaths of two innocent children while injuring of three girls,” said Pakistani Foreign Office. It slammed the attacks as a “violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty.” As the diplomatic row escalated, Baghdad recalled its ambassador to Pakistan. The latter also expelled the Iranian ambassador from the country, in an effort to register the protest.

Advertisement

‘Blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty’: FO spokesperson

According to the Iran’s state-run Nour News agency the IRGC attack destroyed the Pakistan headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the region was a  “focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain)” in Balochistan. “Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan” were “specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks”, the agency said.

Advertisement

In an angst laden response, Pakistan FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the Iranian attack on Pakistan, saying that it is an “unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran.” She continued that Tehran’s action was in violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN). “This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever,” she asserted. “Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act and the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran,” the spokesperson stressed.

China, meanwhile urged Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to exercise restraint after the Iranian attacks on the Pakistan sponsored terror groups and their bases on the border. Islamabad slammed the Iranian attacks as “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran.”  At a press briefing, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, ”We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability.” She added, "We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries.”

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka Tax Protest Devoid Of Merit: FM Sitharaman Exposes Cong's Lies

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  3. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement