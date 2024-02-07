Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Philippines' President slammed for taking helicopter to Coldplay concert: ‘Unforeseen Traffic’

As many as 40,000 concert-goers gathered at Philippine Arena, that resulted in "unforeseen traffic complications along the route," authorities said.

Digital Desk
philippines President Coldplay concert helicopter
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr drew flak on social media for his use of presidential helicopter to attend Coldplay concert. | Image:AP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The President of Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday drew widespread condemnation and flak for taking a presidential helicopter ride to attend a concert by British rock band Coldplay. Marcos Jr, being slammed as “spoilt brat” on social media, went to attend the rock band concert in a province north of the capital, Manila, using the ride that was funded with the taxpayers’ money.

As many as 40,000 concert-goers gathered at Philippine Arena, that resulted in "unforeseen traffic complications along the route," Philippines Presidential Security Group said in a statement. It added, that the traffic congestion in the area posed a grave security threat to Marcos Jr, due to which he was advised to use the presidential chopper.

‘We paid for chopper, fuel and security’: Philippines citizens

The president attended the concert with his wife but received backlash for the decision. "We paid for the use of the chopper, fuel and security, who knows even for the tickets for everyone," Facebook user Arvine Concepcion, added. One other user, criticised the Philippine leader saying, “While fans struggle to find ways to get to the PH Arena in Bulacan due to horrible public transportation system, the nepo baby President that came from a corrupt family which made the PH drown in generations of debt arrives in a helicopter funded by tax payers.” 

At naka-helicopter. Umay pic.twitter.com/qugost480P

— 𝚇𝚑𝚢♡ (@xhymari) January 19, 2024

"Using official resources, like the presidential chopper, for personal and non-official activities is generally considered an abuse of power or misuse of government resources," Facebook user James Patrick wrote, slamming the president.

The “unprecedented influx” of 40,000 concertgoers caused the traffic jam, the authorities said justifying the helicopter ride. Motorists were stuck in the heavy congestion. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during the concert said that Philippines has the worst traffic in the world. The current president of the country is the son of the strongman president whose rule concluded after nearly four decades rule during the "people power" revolution.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:09 IST

