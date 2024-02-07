English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Rare Honor as Thai PM Attends India's 75th Republic Day Celebration in Bangkok

The celebration showcased the deepening ties between India and Thailand, emphasizing their shared cultural and historical connections.

Digital Desk
Ap
Thai PM Srettha Thavisin and Indian diplomat Nagesh Singh. | Image:Twitter/@IndiaInThailand
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Embassy of India in Bangkok commemorated the 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, with a grand reception attended by Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin, marking a rare appearance at such events. The celebration showcased the deepening ties between India and Thailand, emphasizing their shared cultural and historical connections.

Over 1,000 guests, including representatives from the Royal Thai Government, businesses, media, academia, diplomatic corps, and the Indian community in Thailand, gathered for the occasion. The Chief Guest, Mr. Sermsak Pongpanit, Minister of Culture of Thailand, highlighted the strong linguistic, religious, and cultural links between the two nations, laying the foundation for stronger contemporary bilateral relations.

Shared culture was the focal point

Ambassador Nagesh Singh underscored the profound connection between Buddhism and democracy in ancient India and lauded India's progress as a thriving democracy despite various challenges. He emphasized the need to bolster ties in politics, economy, trade, defense, security, education, and culture for the mutual benefit of both countries.

A captivating performance of Ramayana, known as Ramakien in Thailand, blended the traditional dance forms of Bharatnatyam from India and Khon style from Thailand. Presented by Mr. Ekkalak Nu-ngoen and students from the Faculty of Music and Drama, Bunditpatanasilpa Institute in Bangkok, the performance depicted the timeless epic's glory, receiving widespread appreciation.

Ramayan is an important part of Thai culture

The Ramayana holds special significance in both countries, known as Ramakien in Thailand. It narrates the story of Lord Rama, symbolizing virtues of sacrifice, duty, devotion, and the triumph of good over evil—values cherished in both Indian and Thai cultures.

Adding a culinary delight to the celebration, Michelin Star Indian chef Ms. Garima Arora from Bangkok presented an innovative and contemporary selection of Indian cuisine. Ms. Arora, who earned her first Michelin star in 2018 and a second star in 2023, showcased Bangkok's gastronomic diversity and richness.

The event encapsulated the spirit of cultural exchange and friendship, reflecting the shared heritage and aspirations of India and Thailand.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

