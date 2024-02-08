English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Taiwan Loses First Ally Post-Elections as Nauru Switches Diplomatic Ties in Favour of China

The Pacific Island nation of Nauru says it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

Associated Press Television News
Nauru Ambassador Jarden Kephas, Tuvalu Ambassador Limasene Teatu, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu along with Amercian and Indo-Pacific Delegates
Nauru Ambassador Jarden Kephas, Tuvalu Ambassador Limasene Teatu, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu along with Amercian and Indo-Pacific Delegates | Image:AP / File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Taipei - The Pacific Island nation of Nauru says it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. The move on Monday leaves Taiwan with 12 diplomatic allies around the world.

Taiwan now has official ties with 11 countries and the Vatican. Seven are in Latin America and the Caribbean, three are in the Pacific Islands and one is in Africa.

A news release from Nauru said that it was severing relations with Taiwan and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with China. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory and says it shouldn’t have official ties with other countries.

China has been wooing Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, often with promises of development aid. The announcement comes two days after Taiwan elected a new president who has been described as a separatist by China.

This is a developing story. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

