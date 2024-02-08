Advertisement

Hours after Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) won a third presidential term with the victory of its candidate William Lai, US President Joe Biden said that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan. Speaking to reporters in Washington, Biden said,”We do not support independence" when asked about china’s sovereign claims on the island nation and the presidential frontrunner Lai Ching-te’s troublesome relations with mainland.

Ahead of the crucial polls in the self administered island nation, Biden warned that it would be “unacceptable for any country to interfere in the election,” in a veiled reference to Beijing. Biden administration had also expressed skepticism about the elections in Taiwan, fearing that the new transition government might stoke a conflict with PRC, that considers the island as an integral part of its territory.

Advertisement

Biden administration planning to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan?

It is learnt that the Biden administration has been planning to send an unofficial delegation comprised of former senior officials to Taiwan after the self-governed island wrapped up the presidential election. The move is expected to upset Beijing straining the already fragile bilateral relationship between the two superpowers.

Advertisement

According to a senior Biden administration official, cited by The Associated Press, the plan was underway. The US officials will hold a face-to-face meeting with the Taiwanese officials and would hold in a “most effective way” an engagement with the new Taiwanese government, official who requested anonymity said. US delegation would lay out Washington’s policy in the region that is expected to contribute “to peace and stability in the region.” The meeting will be held despite that the People’s Republic of China, on several occasions, has rebuked US interference in Taiwan that it claims emboldens the democratic forces. China has vowed to unify the island nation with the mainland, firmly opposing any official exchange between the US and Taiwan.