Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

At Davos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Hails AI's Potential to Supercharge Science

"What AI will do to science is probably the most interesting thing for me," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella declared.

Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella | Image:AP
At the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos, Satya Nadella, the influential CEO of Microsoft, offered a hopeful glimpse into the future, painting AI not just as a toolbox for science, but as a potential engine of discovery and progress.

While acknowledging AI's contribution in providing scientists with new tools, Nadella's eyes sparkle with a different excitement: "What AI will do to science is probably the most interesting thing for me," he declared. He envisions AI tackling monumental challenges like energy transition, cancer detection, and the intricate dance of molecules, propelling scientific progress from steady to exhilarating.

Faith in Controllable Power

Addressing concerns about AI's governance, Nadella exudes optimism. "There is nothing that cannot be controlled or governed by humankind for better use," he asserts, pointing to AI's relative simplicity compared to other, more formidable forces. "It's one of the easiest and simplest technologies," he explains, emphasizing the need for proper, responsible governance, confident that humanity will rise to the challenge.

Quantum, AI, and Embodied Companions

On the tech front, Nadella identifies three pillars underpinning his vision: quantum computing, AI, and mixed reality, also known as embodied AI or humanoid robots. 

AI-powered Growth Engine

In an era grappling with stagnant economic growth, Nadella sees AI as a potential catalyst, reminiscent of the boom triggered by the personal computer revolution. "The world is not seeing any economic growth if adjusted for inflation," he observes, “but AI can trigger economic expansion.”

However, Nadella's vision extends beyond technological triumphs. He warns against the pitfalls of a tech-driven divide, emphasizing, "The last thing the world needs is technology creating a divide. We need to be watchful of it." This call for inclusivity echoes through his vision, reminding us that the true power of AI lies not just in its brilliance, but in its potential to uplift and empower all of humanity.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

