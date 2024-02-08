Attacks on Ships in Red Sea a Matter of "Grave Concern", says S Jaishankar

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep concern over recent attacks on ships near India, emphasizing their grave implications for international security. Speaking after talks with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian, Jaishankar highlighted the increased threats to maritime commercial traffic in the Indian Ocean, labeling the situation as "fraught" and detrimental to all parties involved.

Addressing the media, Jaishankar underscored the urgency of addressing these challenges, particularly referring to attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, a critical trade route. Recent incidents involving Iranian-backed Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting ships near India and the missile strike on a US-owned vessel off Yemen's coast have heightened tensions.

What did Jaishankar say?

Jaishankar stated, "This is a matter of great concern to the international community. Obviously, it also has a direct bearing on India's energy and economic interests. This fraught situation is not to the benefit of any party and this must be clearly recognized."

As part of ongoing high-level exchanges between India and Iran, Jaishankar voiced shared concerns about recent events in West Asia. Both nations stressed the importance of preventing further escalation of violence and hostilities in the region.

Here is what else you need to know

Discussing the situation in Gaza, Jaishankar expressed deep concern over civilian casualties, particularly among women and children. He highlighted the need for sustainable humanitarian corridors and applauded international efforts in this direction. India has contributed to relief efforts in Gaza, delivering shipments of relief material and supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency.

Regarding Palestine, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for a two-state solution, emphasizing the need for all parties to avoid provocative actions and work towards dialogue and diplomacy.

The Indian Navy has heightened deployment in critical sea lanes, including the North and Central Arabian Sea, in response to the evolving maritime environment. Jaishankar called for a speedy resolution to the complex issues surrounding maritime security and urged the international community to recognize the gravity of the situation.

The unfolding crisis in the Red Sea has prompted global concern, with Jaishankar's remarks shedding light on India's perspective and commitment to regional stability. The situation remains fluid, with diplomatic efforts underway to address the multifaceted challenges in the region.



(With inputs from PTI)