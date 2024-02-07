Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Australia's Ex PM, Scott Morrison Quits Politics For "New Challenges In Corporate Sector"

After 16 years in parliament, the veteran politician is stepping down as the representative for a Sydney suburb next month.

Manasvi Asthana
Former prime minister Scott Morrison set to quit politics at end of February
Former prime minister Scott Morrison set to quit politics at end of February | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday Jan 23 his departure from politics to pursue a business career, marking the end of a controversial political journey.

The veteran politician revealed that he would step down as the representative for a Sydney suburb next month, concluding his 16-year stint in parliament.

Morrison expressed his intention to embrace "new challenges in the global corporate sector."

The conservative leader, Scott Morrison, steered Australia through the devastating 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing strict border closures.

Known for his strong support of the fossil fuel industry, Morrison made headlines by bringing a lump of coal into parliament to emphasize its safety. He often asserted, without evidence, that arson outweighed climate change as a cause of wildfires.

His tenure was marked by a penchant for secrecy notably angering France with a clandestine deal for US and British nuclear submarine technology. 

Morrison's unilateral actions during the Covid crisis, including self-appointments to ministerial roles without public or cabinet notification, further contributed to a controversial legacy.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

