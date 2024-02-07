Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
Australia's Ex PM, Scott Morrison Quits Politics For "New Challenges In Corporate Sector"
After 16 years in parliament, the veteran politician is stepping down as the representative for a Sydney suburb next month.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday Jan 23 his departure from politics to pursue a business career, marking the end of a controversial political journey.
The veteran politician revealed that he would step down as the representative for a Sydney suburb next month, concluding his 16-year stint in parliament.
Advertisement
Morrison expressed his intention to embrace "new challenges in the global corporate sector."
The conservative leader, Scott Morrison, steered Australia through the devastating 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing strict border closures.
Advertisement
Known for his strong support of the fossil fuel industry, Morrison made headlines by bringing a lump of coal into parliament to emphasize its safety. He often asserted, without evidence, that arson outweighed climate change as a cause of wildfires.
His tenure was marked by a penchant for secrecy notably angering France with a clandestine deal for US and British nuclear submarine technology.
Advertisement
Morrison's unilateral actions during the Covid crisis, including self-appointments to ministerial roles without public or cabinet notification, further contributed to a controversial legacy.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Hemant Soren's ED Custody Extended By 5 DaysIndia News13 minutes ago
Gen Z financial trendsBusiness News15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.