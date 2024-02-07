Former prime minister Scott Morrison set to quit politics at end of February | Image: AP

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday Jan 23 his departure from politics to pursue a business career, marking the end of a controversial political journey.

The veteran politician revealed that he would step down as the representative for a Sydney suburb next month, concluding his 16-year stint in parliament.

Morrison expressed his intention to embrace "new challenges in the global corporate sector."

The conservative leader, Scott Morrison, steered Australia through the devastating 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic, implementing strict border closures.

Known for his strong support of the fossil fuel industry, Morrison made headlines by bringing a lump of coal into parliament to emphasize its safety. He often asserted, without evidence, that arson outweighed climate change as a cause of wildfires.

His tenure was marked by a penchant for secrecy notably angering France with a clandestine deal for US and British nuclear submarine technology.

Morrison's unilateral actions during the Covid crisis, including self-appointments to ministerial roles without public or cabinet notification, further contributed to a controversial legacy.