Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

India to Australia On Cycle, Ashish Jerry Captures Diverse Beauty On Two Wheels

Ashish Jerry Choudhary, a 26-year-old from an Army family in Budania village, Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness.

Manasvi Asthana
From India to Australia, Cyclist Captures Diverse Beauty On Two Wheels
From India to Australia, Cyclist Captures Diverse Beauty On Two Wheels | Image:Facebook
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Ashish Jerry Choudhary, a 26-year-old from an Army family in Budania village, Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district is dedicated to promoting environmental awareness. His mission involves discouraging the use of plastics and he achieves this by engaging with students in schools and educational institutions during his visits to different countries. Embarking on an incredible journey, Ashish Jerry Choudhary is cycling from India to Australia. The cyclist has shared his journey on Instagram handle @jerrychoudhary showcasing diverse cultures and stunning landscapes. With only a bike, backpack and a passion for adventure, he keeps his followers informed about his remarkable expedition.

As per his Instagram, Mr. Jerry is a travel vlogger and Delhi University graduate. Through his page, he promotes conservation of environment by promoting the use of bicycles.

As Jerry traverses borders, he captures moments with locals, breathtaking views and occasional challenges. Providing a virtual tour for those at home. His videos showcase diverse cultures while cycling through Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. The visuals offer a unique glimpse into the atmosphere of each explored destination.

His Instagram has become a vibrant hub of anticipation, where followers eagerly await each new video. The comments overflow with admiration for his courage, curiosity and ability to find joy amidst his challenging journey.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 16:09 IST

