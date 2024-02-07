Advertisement

An Australian woman faced the common workplace fear when after calling in sick, she boarded a flight and unexpectedly found her supervisor on the same plane. Leila Soares shared a TikTok video documenting her predicament after encountering her manager on the flight. The video quickly gained widespread attention online, amassing over 11 million views on TikTok. In the video, Ms. Soares revealed that she had called in sick to work, inventing a health-related excuse for her day off. However, her astonishment grew when she discovered her boss on the same flight later that day. The TikTok video vividly captures the moment she realises that her little white lie might result in trouble. “Messaged my boss to call in sick only to find he on the same flight,” she wrote in the caption.

The video depicts passengers disembarking from the JetStar flight, focusing on a man who is assumed to be Ms. Soares's boss. She then turns the camera towards herself, wearing a face mask, sunglasses and a cap, making an effort to conceal her identity in case her manager happens to notice her.

The comments section was filled with various reactions. A user commented, "Happened to me I called in sick and went for shopping. At the checkout there she is right behind me and said ‘what are you buying?' I froze.”

“I called in sick one time and went to the casino and saw my boss waving at me by the roulette machines,” added the other user commented.





