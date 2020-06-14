Australia: New South Wales And Victoria Set To Ease More Restrictions

Australia’s two of the most populous cities, New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria are set to further ease the coronavirus restrictions, allowing the libraries, community centres and nightclubs to resume operation, officials announced on June 13 at the press conference. New South Wales (NSW) premier said that the venues such as restaurants and churches can now have a full capacity from July 1, while Victoria’s pubs and other venues will increase the 20 people capacity to 50, the premier announced while speaking at the press conference.

Despite new cases of the novel coronavirus detected this past week, New South Wales (NSW) was ready to scrap the limitations on the diner and restaurants and other venues that observed a one person per four square metre rules, as per reports. The 50 people’s capacity would now be nullified and any number of people would be allowed to visit the establishments. Further, the Nightclubs and music festivals would resume from August, in a new announcement made by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at the press briefing. This comes as New South Wales (NSW) recorded its first domestic case of the novel coronavirus in weeks.

In neighbouring Victoria, state premier Daniel Andrews announced at the press conference that the indoor businesses across the state would now be able to have more than 50 patrons from June 22 onwards. Indoor sports centres and physical recreation premises, including all indoor businesses in the malls, would also resume, he added. However, the gyms had the limitation of only allowing 20 people to enter the premises at a time to stem the transmission of the COVID-19 disease. Further, the children sports complex would also resume with adherence to the safety protocols. While the state would like to open all businesses at once, the state cannot run the risk of doing that, Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. This is to prevent the second wave of infection, he added, citing the risk of the resurgence of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

As at 8pm Saturday, 13 June 2020, there have been nine new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 3,128. Read more: https://t.co/6y1MBF5Lm4 pic.twitter.com/IUOvGRcDE5 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 14, 2020

States had entered into 'comprehensive lockdown'

Earlier, last month, Victoria and New South Wales had reportedly plunged into “more comprehensive lockdown” with all non-essential services that were banned within 48 hours. Establishments and schools were closed indefinitely as containment measures to combat the COVID-19 spread. Anyone entering south Australia after 4 pm today was held under 14-day mandatory quarantine, states declared. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had told the press conference that people were still able to go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy, and other essential stores, they, however, were strictly dealt with by the police authorities if they were caught in an aimless movement.

