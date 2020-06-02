Blackout At White House Amid Protests Over George Floyd's Death

As the United States continues to witness violent protests over the death of George Floyd and hundreds gathered outside the presidential residence, the photo of blackout at White House is making several rounds on the internet with people calling it a “powerful symbol” of US President Donald Trump’s leadership. The police officers had fired pepper spray at the demonstrators near the White House while National Guard had already been called in DC to contain the violence. People were reportedly chanting ‘Black Lives Matter, ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘No justice, no peace’, when the lights of the entire building went out on May 31 and rest of the country in blazes of the mayhem.

Lights out at the #WhiteHouse is a powerful symbol. Total lack of leadership from #BunkerTrump. Trump tweeted "Fake News" from the bunker. This is historic. #morallybankrupt #bunkerboy #Protests2020

Barack Obama never had to hide in a bunker. pic.twitter.com/D7fPrQiKFG — Knit Whitz (@lanorton) June 1, 2020

The sudden blackout of the White House came just a couple of days after Trump was directed to the underground bunker at the house. It is a safety precaution that is taken by the Secret Service when they sense the US President in danger. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a brief press address at the Rose garden on June 2 and said the demonstrations across the nation are “not acts of peaceful protests”, instead, he called it “domestic terror”.

Trump, who is being widely criticised for ‘lacking leadership’, announced that he is taking “immediate presidential action” to put an end to the raging violence in the country. He even cited his own oath of protecting the country along with the Americans days after referring to angry demonstrators as “thugs”.

"My first and highest duty as President is to defend our great country and the American people." pic.twitter.com/V70hAt4WLU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

US to designate 'Antifa' as 'terrorist organisation'

With the country rocked with violent protests over the death of the 46-year-old and both Democrats and Republicans pointing towards extremist groups and foreign residents for the violence, Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation. Trump and US Attorney General William Barr have previously indicated towards extremist groups and other culprits behind the unprecedented turn of events involving vandalisation of public property across the country.

The US President has criticised the left-wing activists who clashed with the police officials and the white supremacists in the past as well. Antifa is a short form for ‘anti-fascists’ that is an umbrella term for the far-left-leaning militant groups that oppose neo-Nazis and white supremacists at protests.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

