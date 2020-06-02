Samuel L Jackson Pokes Fun At Donald Trump For Hiding In White House Bunker

Legendary American actor Samuel L Jackson poked fun at US President Donald Trump after reports of the latter hiding in a White House bunker emerged. Trump was rushed to a bunker after protest intensified outside the White House on May 29, with some resorting to stone-pelting.

According to AP sources, the US President spent nearly an hour in the bunker which has been designed for emergency situations like terror attacks. The protests outside the White House turned violent and sparked one of the highest alerts since the 9/11 attack, prompting Secret Service agents to move Trump to the bunker.

“No way that Muthaf****h was hiding out in the basement!! He Said he was watching the Secret Service Ninjas kick protestor a**!” tweeted Jackson. “He was about to jump down there & hahahahahaha.... he’s a whole pack of busted rubbaz!!!” he added.

The 71-year-old actor further took a jibe at Trump after he threatened to deploy the military to American cities to quell violent protests while declaring himself "the president of law and order”. Jackson asked whether the US president declared was on people of the United States of America.

“Did we just get Martial Lawed??! So, he just Declared War on The Public??!! It’s not 1807 this is not Rebellion!!, but I think it’s about get all kinds of f***ed up here!!” he tweeted.

Racial profiling and discrimination

Several celebrities and public figures have shown support for the ongoing protests and Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in police custody. The issue of systematic racial discrimination and profiling in the United States has come to fore once again. According to a report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 1,943 incidents were reported in 2018 as hate crimes against anti-Black or African American but it failed to highlight the incident of police violence against black people.

