Australia Supports India, Opposes 'any Attempts To Unilaterally Alter Status-quo At LAC'

After recent tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell has showcased support for India’s continued moves for de-escalation. He opposed any attempts of unilateral alteration of the status quo that only results in heightened tension and instability. Commenting after meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, O’Farrell stressed on the nations complying with the bilateral principles and norms that contribute to preventing further escalation.

Australian High Commissioner to India said, “Australia urges restraint at LAC & supports continued moves by India for de-escalation. In my meeting with EAM today, I told him Australia opposes any attempts to unilaterally alter status-quo which only increase tension & instability”

“It is important that bilaterally agreed principles and norms, which help prevent escalation, continue to be observed,” he added.

Recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry revealed that armies of both sides of the LAC had disengaged at most locations. Maintaining that India and China had indulged in comprehensive talks through diplomatic as well as military channels, Asian superpower stated that the tensions had considerably eased. It added that the two nations were now gearing up for the 5th round of commander-level talks. The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the Indian and Chinese sides would jointly maintain peace and tranquillity. On July 26, Indian Army sources had indicated complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 14, 15, and 17A.

Australia ‘deeply concerned’ over China’s developments

While China has taken the foreground for global scrutiny, the Australian High Commissioner to India expressed ‘deep concern’ by the Asian superpower’s developments in the South China Sea. He mentioned that Australia has launched a note with the United Nations secretary General opposing China’s “unlawful maritime claims” in the disputed area. O’Farrell’s comments came after a meeting with the External Affairs Ministry on July 30 when he also said that in the note to the UN, Australia stated that it ‘rejects’ China’s claims to historic rights and internal waters.

“We remain deeply concerned by actions in the South China Sea that are destabilising & could provoke escalation. Last week, Australia launched a note with UN Secy Gen refusing China’s unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea,” said Barry O'Farrell.

He added, “We stated what we said following a 2016 tribunal which ruled against China’s claims. Australia rejects China’s claims to historic rights and internal waters”.

The Australian government had previously released a separate statement categorically rejecting China’s all maritime claims and called it ‘inconsistent’ with the 1982 UNCLOS that is United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. It had also said that there was ‘no legal basis’ for China to draw baselines along island groups including the Four Sha or outlying archipelagos.

"Australia rejects China's claim to historic rights or maritime rights and interests as established in the long course of historical practice in the South China Sea," read the official statement by the Australian Government.

(With inputs from ANI)



