'Australia Too Kept An Eye On Chinese Spy Ship', Says PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on Friday, slammed the Chinese President after some media reports claimed the "sighting of a Chinese ship" near Canberra's coast earlier this year. Citing local media reports, ANI said that Morrison admitted a Chinese ship was spotted for nearly two weeks near the Australian coast in order to keep an eye on Australia. Though he pointed the grave situation of the Indo-Pacific region due to the ill-mind sent of Beijing, Morrison reiterated that Australia is also capable to counter any threats that emerge from Chinese ships. Even he disclosed that the Australian Navy also monitored the movement of the Chinese ship when it was roaming near the coast of Australia.

Notably, the statement from Morrison came after reports emerged in the UK that the Chinese vessel had been spotted circling Australia's coast for three weeks in August and September. Also, the Australian website news.com.au, claimed that the Chinese ship had collected 'sensitive information' related to military movements when it was deployed near the coast of Australia. It is worth mentioning that the report was highlighted by The Daily Telegraph earlier this month in which they claimed the Chinese vessel--- capable of monitoring communications and radar signals -- was a Dongdiao-class ship. According to The Daily Telegraph, the vessel is similar to the one which monitored the military exercises between Australia and the US earlier this year.

"I think the presence of the Chinese Navy - which we were aware of, and they were keeping a close eye on us and we were keeping a close eye on them - the importance of that is to highlight Australians that there is a very serious situation in the Indo-Pacific," Morrison told reporters in Adelaide on Friday.

Chinese spy ship was not sighted for first time: Dutton

"They have every right to be where they are. We knew they were there. They can be there under international maritime law. But don't think for a second that we were not keeping an eye on them as they were seeking to keep an eye on us. Australia has to be able to stand up, and that requires great strength, Morrison added.

"I have been criticised by many for the strong stance I have taken on this issue," he added. Meanwhile, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said this was not the first time when such reports emerged in the media. He recounted the earlier incidents of 2017 and 2019 in which spy ships were deployed by the Chinese government to monitor military exercises. However, the latest appearance was reportedly considered unusual as there were no exercises or war games taking place, Dutton noted.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/AP)