Australian PM Scott Morrison Wishes 'longstanding Friend' India Ahead Of Independence Day

On August 14, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australia will join India in its Independence Day 2020 celebrations while congratulating India. He also said that the long-standing friendship between India and Australia is beyond trade and diplomacy and is based on trust and respect.

Australian PM's warm wishes on Independence Day 2020

Australian PM Scott Morrison took the opportunity to congratulate India ahead of Independence Day 2020. He also said that as a friend of India, Australia will wholeheartedly join the country in its Independence Day 2020 celebrations. He went on to praise India and said that the two countries share a deep bond that is beyond diplomatic relationship and trade. India is all set to celebrate the 74th Independence day this year.

"As a longstanding friend of India, Australia joins wholeheartedly in its celebration of independence and extends our warm congratulations to the people of India. It is because of our shared values, interests and objectives that PM Modi and I announced the historic elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June this year. Our partnership is geared for the common good of our region and the global community, and this will be critical as we work to overcome the health, social and economic impacts of the COVID19 pandemic. The deep friendship between Australia and India is about more than trade and diplomacy. Founded on Bharosa and Samman – it is a friendship with depth and marked by democracy, defence cooperation, diaspora and Dosti. As students, skilled workers or joining family, people of Indian heritage have enriched this country. India is now our biggest source of migrants & their presence has contributed to Australia becoming the most successful multicultural nation on earth," read a message from the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

India-Australia Relations

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was set to visit India in June but the visit was cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Considering the circumstances, PM Narendra Modi and Scott Morrison held a virtual summit where the Australian Prime Minister thanked PM Modi for "the stabilizing, constructive and positive role" that he played in difficult times.

India and Australia were both a part of the British Empire before Independence and were also the members of the Commonwealth of Nations. Due to the colonisation cricket became a common cultural connection between India and Australia. The two countries also share good trade relations as well as political, economic, security, lingual, and sporting ties. Both countries also have great military relations and regularly hold joint naval exercises with the Royal Australian Navy and Indian Navy called AUSINDEX.

(With inputs from ANI)