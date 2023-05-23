Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive at Sydney Olympic Park, Australia, on May 23, for a mega community event with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The event will take place in Sydney and will "celebrate Australia’s dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," according to the official website of the Australian government.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation took to Twitter to share glimpses of the preparations being in full swing. "The Arena is Set! Get ready for an electrifying spectacle as the stage is set and the excitement reaches its crescendo. Are you ready for an unforgettable experience? Let's dive into the heart of the action!" it tweeted.

📣 The Arena is Set!



Get ready for an electrifying spectacle as the stage is set and the excitement reaches its crescendo. Are you ready for an unforgettable experience? Let's dive into the heart of the action!#auswelcomesmodi @narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/iwSuXZxPJK — Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (@AuswelcomesModi) May 23, 2023

Here's a sneak peek of all the cultural rehearsals and community excitement for tomorrow's big event! #cantwait #AuswelcomesModi Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/Vm3DI3o0le — Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (@AuswelcomesModi) May 22, 2023

Sydney Olympic Park to host community event for PM Modi

According to a teaser uploaded by the foundation, the event will be packed with traditional dances and other cultural performances. The mega-event will welcome PM Modi, who touched down in Australia on the night of Monday and met the Indian community that had gathered to receive him at the airport. The prime minister will be taking the stage at Tuesday's event and addressing the crowd.

The community reception at Sydney Olympic Park will draw in a large number of crowds, an aspect that Australian PM Albanese joked about at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan recently. Last week, Albanese said that he was having trouble accommodating all the ticket requests that had come in for the event. The venue can hold about 20,000 people, a whopping figure but that is still not enough, as per the Australian PM.