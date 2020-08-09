Australia: Victoria Reports 394 New Cases Of Coronavirus And 17 Fatalities

Victoria, which is the second most populous state of Australia, reported its deadliest day of the novel coronavirus on August 9. According to reports, 17 people have died in the last 24 hours. However, new cases have shown signs of easing.

Current situation in Victoria

Reports suggest that Australia reported 394 new infections, defying the daily average of 400-500 over the past week. Australia is going through the second wave of the novel coronavirus. With 17 people dying in one day, the state’s death toll has gone up to 210.

According to reports, Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria stated that the military will be deployed to enforce isolation orders and anyone caught violating those rules will have to pay hefty fines. As a measure to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, Victoria has imposed a night curfew and has also ordered a shut down of the economy. According to reports, on August 2, Victoria declared a state of disaster and imposed a night curfew for Melbourne. Reports suggest that this is the most strict movement till date to battle the novel coronavirus. The city is already under a reimposed six-week stay home order. However, in what could have led to an uptick in cases, nearly a third of those who had contracted the deadly infection were not home isolating when checked by officials.

Reportedly, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews decided to impose hefty fines for anyone breaching the set of health guidelines. As per reports, Andrews said 500 military personnel will be deployed this week to Victoria to strengthen self-isolation orders, with heavy fines for violating stay at home orders. The only exception will be given in case of urgent medical care. Australia has reported a total of 20,698 of the COVID-29 infection.

(Image Credits: AP)