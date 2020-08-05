Australia: Victoria Records 725 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Fear Of Second Wave In The Country

On August 5, Victoria reported a rise in the number of cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Reports suggest that Australia is ready to shut most of its economy to prevent the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. Despite the lockdown, Victoria has reported 725 new cases and 15 deaths.

Current situation in Australia

On August 2, the state government had imposed a night curfew and tightened restrictions on people’s movements across Melbourne and from August 5 the government has asked to stop trading most businesses. Reports suggest that New South Wales and Queensland have also introduced new measures to cope up with the novel coronavirus. On August 5, Premier Daniel Andrwes said that the government is also planning to shut most childcare centres and people can also expect a ban on elective surgery in order to free up medical resources amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to reports, in Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that the state is already closed to Victorians and entry of people from New South Wales and Canberra would also be barred. He added that Victoria is not getting any better and the government cannot let South Wales get worse.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles reportedly said that Queensland is left with three cases after two months of no community transmission. He added that Australia is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and that cannot affect Queensland. According to reports, Queensland reported 1 new case and New South Wales reported 12 such cases on August 5. According to the NSW government, starting from midnight of August 7, travelers returning from Victoria to NSW through Sydney airport will be required to self-quarantine in hotels for 14 days.

