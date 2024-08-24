sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Bangladeshi Border Guards Detain Ex-Supreme Court Judge Near Border with India

Published 06:45 IST, August 24th 2024

Bangladeshi Border Guards Detain Ex-Supreme Court Judge Near Border with India

A retired judge of Bangladesh's Supreme Court was detained from the northeastern frontier with India in Sylhet while he was allegedly attempting to flee

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
With Induction Of Modern Patrol Boats, BSF On High Alert Along International Border In Jammu
A retired judge of Bangladesh's Supreme Court was detained from the northeastern frontier with India in Sylhet while he was allegedly attempting to flee | Image: PTI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:45 IST, August 24th 2024