US President Joe Biden called Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “bad f*cking guy” for pulling the US into the conflict in the Middle East, Politico is reporting. Biden used the obscenity-laced remarks against Netanyahu following the exchanges between two leaders regarding the Israel-Hamas war, according to the report.

The outlet cited the insider White House officials revealing the crucial details on Biden’s support for Israel in the war against Hamas, the slipping support and political backlash including some Democrats in his own party and as well as the voters. Biden’s frustration came after several of his campaign events were disrupted by protesters calling for a Gaza ceasefire and labelling him acronyms such as ‘Genocide Joe,’ among other names. The outlet attributed Biden’s outburst to people who’ve spoken to the US president in personal capacity.

Biden has grown suspicious of Netanyahu?

They say, that Biden has grown suspicious of Netanyahu as the blistering war ensues in Gaza Strip mounting devastating civilian casualties. Biden, sources said, privately called Netanyahu curse laden labels. US President was reported to have also slammed the former US President Donald Trump a ”sick f*ck.” The White House declined the alleged profanity, or making any remarks. Biden’s spokesperson Andrew Bates denied the US president’s alleged comment about Netanyahu, saying “The president did not say that, nor would he,” per Politico. The two leaders have “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private,” he insisted.

Since Hamas launched raid into Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to respond heavy handedly to root out the enemy, Biden has sold hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth arms to Israel bypassing congressional review and attracting backlash for flaring Mideast wars, destabilising the region. White House has also pushed Israel’s premier to allow more aid to reach Gaza and minimise civilian casualties.

US and Israel have tussled in recent weeks over Biden’s talks on recognising the Palestinian state whilst Netanyahu outrightly rejecting such a prospect or even concessions in deal with Hamas to free hostages. Biden’s angst at Netanyahu might be directed at declining support for Democrats and Trump making a major lead in the 2024 election.

