Updated January 30th, 2024 at 04:54 IST

Blinken Expresses Optimism for New Hostage Release Deal Between Israel and Hamas

During a press briefing, Blinken emphasised the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations, stating, "The less said, the better."

Sagar Kar
AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Image:AP
In a notable development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed optimism regarding the proposed new hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, describing the current proposal as "strong and compelling." The details of this proposal are not public as of now.

During a press briefing, Blinken emphasized the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations, stating, "The less said, the better." However, he underscored the significance of the work being done, characterizing it as "important and hopeful."

Blinken suggests Israel is keen on progress

Blinken acknowledged that Hamas will need to make its own decisions in the negotiation process, expressing his strong assessment that Israel is keen on seeing progress in the release of hostages. He shared, "I can say that very important, productive work has been done, and there is some real hope going forward."

The comments by the U.S. secretary of state hint at a positive outlook for potential advancements in securing the release of hostages held in the region. The delicate nature of negotiations requires a measured approach, but Blinken's use of terms like "strong and compelling" and "real hope" suggests an encouraging trajectory in the efforts to reach a new agreement between Israel and Hamas. As the diplomatic process unfolds, the international community will closely watch for further developments in this critical negotiation.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 04:54 IST

