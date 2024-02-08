English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

BREAKING: 2 Persons Injured After Suspected Shooting in Israeli Shopping Centre

At least two people were reportedly injured after a suspected shooting in a shopping centre in the northern Israeli moshav of Regba.

Digital Desk
Israeli Shopping Centre Shooting
Israeli Shopping Centre Shooting | Image:Republic TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: At least two people were injured after a suspected shooting in a shopping centre in the northern Israeli moshav of Regba on Tuesday. Police officers have reached the spot. Searches are being carried out, the Jerusalem Post reported.  

This is a breaking story. More details awaited. 

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

12 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

12 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Goes to Polls Amidst Polarisation and Violence

    World16 minutes ago

  2. Bond yields to decline ahead of RBI's policy decision

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Alibaba bolsters share buyback as revenue falls short of expectations

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement