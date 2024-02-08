Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST
BREAKING: 2 Persons Injured After Suspected Shooting in Israeli Shopping Centre
At least two people were reportedly injured after a suspected shooting in a shopping centre in the northern Israeli moshav of Regba.
Israeli Shopping Centre Shooting | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: At least two people were injured after a suspected shooting in a shopping centre in the northern Israeli moshav of Regba on Tuesday. Police officers have reached the spot. Searches are being carried out, the Jerusalem Post reported.
This is a breaking story. More details awaited.
Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:52 IST
