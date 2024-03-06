Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

China Earthquake News: An Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked China's Zadoi county in the Northwest region's Qinghai province. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the tremours were felt at 10:07 am (local time).

This is a developing story. 

