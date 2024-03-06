Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:46 IST
Breaking: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks China's Qinghai Province
China Earthquake Today: An Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked China's Zadoi county in the Northwest region's Qinghai province.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake rocks China | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Advertisement
China Earthquake News: An Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude rocked China's Zadoi county in the Northwest region's Qinghai province. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the tremours were felt at 10:07 am (local time).
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 08:46 IST