An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Hindukush region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday | Image: Republic

Afghanistan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit the Hindukush region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The National Center for Seismology said in its X handle, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-01-2024, 09:40:12 IST, Lat: 36.60 & Long: 71.10, Depth: 180 Km ,Region: Afghanistan.”

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latest earthquake occurred at 9.40 am and was at a depth of 180 kilometres.

Earlier, the earthquake occurred at 4.51 am and was at a depth of 17 kilometres.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted the same region in Afghanistan at 2.50 pm. Tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of North India, including Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Pakistan.