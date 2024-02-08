Advertisement

US top diplomat Antony Blinken's Boeing plane breaks down on Davos trip. According to media reports, after flying from Davos on helicopters and boarding the modified Boeing 737, Blinken and his party were informed that the aircraft had been deemed unsafe to fly. An oxygen leak detected previously could not be remedied.

A smaller jet was being flown to Zurich from Brussels to ferry home the top US diplomat, while many of his aides and members of the press pool had to travel to Washington commercially.



Last September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got stuck in India after a Group of 20 summit in New Delhi after a mechanical fault with his plane. Back in 2018, then German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s plane also suffered from a malfunction.