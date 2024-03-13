Advertisement

China Restaurant Explosion: A massive explosion rocked China's Yanjiao town on Wednesday morning, damaging multiple buildings and vehicles. According to reports, the explosion took place at a restaurant in the intersection of Xueyuan Street and Yingbin Road in Hebei Province on the ground floor of an old residential complex.

Large explosion inside a building in Yanjiao, China.



Cause unknown at this time.



The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. Videos circulating on social media showed the aftermath, revealing flames and debris scattered across the street. The incident is suspected to be a gas explosion.

Local authorities have sprung into action and investigation teams have rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations.

As per latest reports, one person was killed and 22 others injured following a gas explosion at a restaurant in north China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, damaging the building and several vehicles, official media reported.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Yanjiao township is located on the outskirts of Beijing.

The blast rocked the building at around 8 am (local time) on Wednesday in Yanjiao town in Sanhe, causing damage to the building and several vehicles.

Video footage of the explosion site showed red flames and plumes of smoke, with debris strewn across the nearby road.

Firefighters are currently on-site managing the situation, the report said.

