Published 15:44 IST, October 11th 2024
Japanese Organisation Nihon Hidankyo Wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Nihon Hidankyo: The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. | Image: X
