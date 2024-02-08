Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Do Not Travel to PoK: UK Issues Travel Advisory to Citizens

Digital Desk
'Don't Travel to PoK': UK Issues Travel Advisory to Its Citizens
New Delhi: The United Kingdom (UK) on Friday issued an updated travel advisory to its citizens, asking them to not travel to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok). In its new update to the travel advisory, the country has warned its people against visiting Balochistan, and some areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming them 'unsafe'. 


This is not the first time the UK has warned its citizens against visiting Pakistan. 

Earlier last year, the United Kingdom in its updated travel advisory had cited the risk of terrorism as one of the key factors and had said," "Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Pakistan. There's a high threat of terrorism, kidnap and sectarian violence throughout the country, including the major cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi."

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) particularly, advised some places in Pakistan that its citizens should not visit and they are the districts of Baujar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province.

It also advised not to go in the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the city and district of Peshawar, to travel on the N45 road, from the north of the Mardan ring-road to the edge of the district of Chitral and Balochistan province, excluding the southern coast of Balochistan. 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

