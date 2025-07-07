‘Houthis Paying the Price’: Massive Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Houthi Strongholds in Yemen - Ports Bombed, Power Plant Hit, Hijacked Ship Destroyed

In a devastating overnight offensive, the Israeli Air Force struck multiple strategic Houthi positions across Yemen - including major ports and a power plant - after ballistic missiles were fired at Israel from Houthi-controlled territory. The late Sunday night strikes came in direct response to repeated ballistic missile and drone attacks launched at Israeli territory from Yemen. The attack from Israel is thus far the most extensive operation against the Iran-backed group.

IDF Confirms Key Terror Infrastructure Hit

Footage of Preparations of IAF Fighter Jets for Strikes in Yemen

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed early on Monday that coordinated attack with fighter jets guided by Navy and Intelligence Directorate input struck key terror-linked targets including:

Ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif

Ras Kantib Power Station

The hijacked vessel 'Galaxy Leader', which had been seized by Houthis in November 2023 and modified with radar systems for maritime surveillance and operational planning.

The ship’s multinational crew was only released earlier this year after more than 13 months in captivity.

IDF: Strikes Aimed at Halting Iranian Arms Transfers

The Israeli forces said that the targeted locations were being used by the Iran-backed Houthi terror regime to transfer weapons, coordinate drone and missile attacks, and disrupt global maritime traffic.

“The strikes targeted sites used to transfer Iranian weapons and attack Israeli civilians with UAVs & missiles,” Israel Defence Forces wrote on X in a statement issued on Monday morning.

The IDF also declared that it will continue to act against threats to Israeli civilians—wherever required.

Missiles from Yemen Trigger Sirens Across Jerusalem, West Bank

Shortly before the strikes, sirens blared across Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport, and the West Bank, and central Israel after two surface-to-surface missiles were launched from Yemen. Israeli defensive systems were soon activated and as per the security forces, the interception results are now being assessed.

'Houthis Will Pay a Heavy Price'

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a strong statement after the strikes. Stating that Israel will treat Yemen like Tehran (the intensive Israeli strikes across Iran during the recent 12-day conflict), he said that anyone who will attempt to harm Israel will be paying a heavy price for their actions.

Evacuation Warnings Issued

Katz's warning came just hours after the IDF issued urgent Arabic-language evacuation warning orders for the targeted Yemeni sites, in a rare pre-strike measure highlighting the gravity of the operation.

Power Station Destroyed: Blackout in Hodeidah

As per local reports, Residents in Hodeidah reported a blackout following the bombing of the main power station. The station was taken offline which pushed the Red Sea port city into darkness. Houthi-aligned media claimed air defenses responded, but the effectiveness remains unclear.

Long History of Houthi Escalations

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched over 50 missiles and dozens of drones toward Israel. A deadly July 2024 attack in Tel Aviv that killed one and injured several others prompted Israel's first direct strike in Yemen.

The Iran-aligned group has also aggressively targeted vessels linked to Israel, the U.S., and U.K. in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.