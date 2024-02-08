Pannun Murder Plot: New York Court asks US to Show Proof against Nikhil Gupta

Advertisement

Pannun Murder Plot: In the case registered against Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting the murder of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, the New York court has asked the federal government of the United States to show evidence against Nikhil Gupta.

The prosecutors in the case have been asked to show evidence to the defence lawyers representing Nikhil Gupta in order to justify the application regarding his extradition. Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen is currently lodged in a jail in the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

On Januray 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order," US District Judge Victor Marrero said in the order.’’

The US prosecutors have accused Nikhil Gupta of allegedly working with an Indian government employee in a foiled plan to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the United States and Canada. In the case, Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities and detained on June 30, 2023 at the request of the US.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)