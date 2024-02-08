English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Pannun Murder Plot: New York Court asks US to Show Proof against Nikhil Gupta

Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen, has been arrested by Czech Republic for allegedly plotting to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Apoorva Shukla
Pannun
Leader of banned outfit SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | Image:X/@SortedEagle
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pannun Murder Plot: In the case registered against Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting the murder of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, the New York court has asked the federal government of the United States to show evidence against Nikhil Gupta. 

The prosecutors in the case have been asked to show evidence to the defence lawyers representing Nikhil Gupta in order to justify the application regarding his extradition. Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen is currently lodged in a jail in the Czech Republic. 

Advertisement

On Januray 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order," US District Judge Victor Marrero said in the order.’’

The US prosecutors have accused Nikhil Gupta of allegedly working with an Indian government employee in a foiled plan to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the United States and Canada. In the case, Nikhil Gupta was arrested by Czech authorities and detained on June 30, 2023 at the request of the US. 

Advertisement

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries5 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement