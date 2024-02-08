Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:34 IST
Breach of Pakistani Sovereignty: Shehbaz Sharif Lashes Out at Iran Over Strike on Jaish ul-Adl Bases
Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish ul-Adl
Islamabad: After Iran carried out strikes at militant bases in Pakistan, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the strikes “Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty”. Earlier, Islamabad had warned Iran of consequences claimimg that the country has violated Pakistan's airspace by carrying out the strike.
Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the strikes undermines the historic relationship between the two countries- Pakistan and Iran, and called for dialogue. “I am shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty. This missile attack is against spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it undermines the historic relationship between our two countries. Sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between our two countries is the need of the hour,” said Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack,” said Shehbaz Sharif.
Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group, the country's state media reported, potentially raising tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Pakistan, responding to Iran’s attack on Wednesday January 18, issued a strongly worded condemnation of Iran's attack calling it a "violation of its airspace". Islamabad also warned the neighbouring country that such actions can have "serious consequences".
