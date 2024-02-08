English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Breach of Pakistani Sovereignty: Shehbaz Sharif Lashes Out at Iran Over Strike on Jaish ul-Adl Bases

Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish ul-Adl

Apoorva Shukla
Shehbaz Sharif
Ex Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: After Iran carried out strikes at militant bases in Pakistan, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the strikes “Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty”. Earlier, Islamabad had warned Iran of consequences claimimg that the country has violated Pakistan's airspace by carrying out the strike. 

Former Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the strikes undermines the historic relationship between the two countries- Pakistan and Iran, and called for dialogue. “I am shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty. This missile attack is against spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it  undermines the historic relationship between our two countries. Sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between our two countries is the need of the hour,” said Shehbaz Sharif in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

Advertisement

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the attack,” said Shehbaz Sharif. 

Advertisement

Iran on Tuesday launched attacks in Pakistan, targeting what it described as bases for the militant group, the country's state media reported, potentially raising tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Pakistan, responding to Iran’s attack on Wednesday January 18, issued a strongly worded condemnation of Iran's attack calling it a "violation of its airspace". Islamabad also warned the neighbouring country that such actions can have "serious consequences".

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka Tax Protest Devoid Of Merit: FM Sitharaman Exposes Cong's Lies

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Went All Romantic With Proposals

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  3. Police Initiate Probe in CGPSC Recruitment 'Scam' During Congress Rule

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Real Story Of Heeramandi That Explores The Life Of Courtesans

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  5. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement