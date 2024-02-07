English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Tajikistan

Tajikistan earthquake LIVE UPDATES: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan on Saturday at 09:49:14 IST

Srinwanti Das
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Tajikistan
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Jolts Tajikistan | Image:Republic TV
Tajikistan earthquake LIVE UPDATES: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Tajikistan on Saturday at 09:49:14 IST. The epicentre of the tremors was at the depth of 180 km, while the latitude was 36.87 and longitude was 71.97, National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

National Center for Seismology posted on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-01-2024, 09:49:14 IST, Lat: 36.87 & Long: 71.97, Depth: 180 Km ,Region:Tajikistan.”

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

