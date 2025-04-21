Breaking Tradition, Building Bridges: 5 Game-Changing Moves by Pope Francis

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican. Pope Francis was known for his more open approach to various issues and made a significant shift in areas like LBTQ+, emphasis on women, their role in the central governing body. Here are 5 breakaway things done by Pope.

Detailed look at 5 significant changes by Pope Francis

1. Championed Climate Action and the Poor

His encyclical Laudato Si’ became a landmark document on climate change, urging global leaders to protect the environment and care for the poor. He framed environmental justice as a moral and spiritual issue, unprecedented at this scale for a pontiff.

2. Opened the Door to LGBTQ+ Inclusion

While upholding Church doctrine, Pope Francis softened the Vatican’s stance with his now-famous quote: “Who am I to judge?” He advocated for compassion, dignity, and inclusion of LGBTQ+ individuals in the life of the Church.

3. Called Out Global Injustice, Even Within the Church

He publicly condemned clerical sexual abuse, established new protocols for accountability, and wasn’t afraid to challenge entrenched structures within the Vatican. He also repeatedly spoke out against global inequality, war profiteering, and the dehumanising effects of capitalism.

File photo of Pope Francis | Source: X

4. Lived a Life of Simplicity as Pope

From refusing to live in the ornate Apostolic Palace to choosing a modest guesthouse (Casa Santa Marta) as his residence, Pope Francis consistently modeled humility. He also famously opted for a modest Ford Focus instead of the traditional papal limousine.

5. Was the First Pope from the Americas (and a Jesuit)

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, was not only the first non-European pope in over 1,200 years, but also the first Jesuit pope—bringing a new, socially-conscious and missionary energy to the papacy.

File photo of Pope Francis | Source: X