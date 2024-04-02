×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:33 IST

BREAKING: 'Unintended Strike' by Israeli Forces Killed Aid Workers in Gaza, Netanyahu Says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement on Tuesday acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Gaza Strip: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement on Tuesday acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, Associated Press reported. “Unfortunately, over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said, adding that the officials are “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again.”

The strike late Monday had killed seven aid workers for the World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend its operations in Gaza.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chennai

Viral video of drunk

a minute ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

3 minutes ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

5 minutes ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

6 minutes ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

7 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

10 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

11 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

12 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

13 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

14 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

18 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

21 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

23 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

24 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

31 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

33 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo