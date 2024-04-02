Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza. | Image: AP

Advertisement

Gaza Strip: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement on Tuesday acknowledged that Israeli forces carried out the strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza, Associated Press reported. “Unfortunately, over the last day there was a tragic incident of an unintended strike of our forces on innocent people in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu said, adding that the officials are “checking this thoroughly” and “will do everything for this not to happen again.”

The strike late Monday had killed seven aid workers for the World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend its operations in Gaza.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)