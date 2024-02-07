Advertisement

Fort Smith - At least 10 people were killed after a Northwestern Air plane crashed in Fort Smith Canada on Tuesday. According to Canadian news outlet, Global News, the plane was heading to a diamond mine in northern Canada and crashed near the Alberta-Northwest Territories border. The incident was confirmed by the mining company Rio Tinto on Tuesday night.

“We have been informed by authorities that a plane on its way to our Diavik mine, carrying a number of our people, crashed near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada, resulting in fatalities,” the mining company said in a statement. While the Northwest Territories Coroner’s Service said that there were fatalities in the crash that occurred near the community of Fort Smith, it did not say how many have died in the incident and did not give further details on the matter. Meanwhile, the international mining company extended condolences to the families of the victims in a separate statement. “I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy. As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today,” said Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm, Global News reported.

‘The Tragic Crash’

Shortly after the incident, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said that the plane that was involved in the crash was a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease. The airline's website states that it has two planes in its fleet that have the capacity to carry 19 passengers. In a statement on the matter, N.W.T. Premier R.J. Simpson called it a “tragic Northwestern Air Crash”. “It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were aboard the Northwestern Air flight that crashed outside of Fort Smith today,” the statement reads. “The impact of this incident is felt across the territory. The people we lost were not just passengers on a flight; they were neighbours, colleagues, friends and loved ones. Their stories and contributions to our communities will not be forgotten,” Simpson furthered. According to Global News, the Air Force, RCMP and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue operations. “Canadian Rangers located the aircraft near the Slave River, and (search-and-rescue) … parachuted into the site,” David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with Search and Rescue Region Trenton told Global News.