A helicopter crash in British Columbia on Monday, Jan 22 resulted in the tragic death of at least three individuals who were part of a group of recreational skiers on an outing, as reported by the tour operator. The helicopter incident occurred in close proximity to Terrace, a town with approximately 12,000 residents situated in the Skeena region of west-central British Columbia. This location is roughly 70 miles (112 km) east of the Alaska border, as stated by Northern Escape Heli-Skiing.

According to a separate report from the British Columbia Emergency Health Services, four individuals who sustained injuries in the helicopter crash were treated by paramedics at the scene and subsequently transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace in critical condition.

The ambiguity remains regarding whether any of the individuals initially hospitalised were included among the victims later identified as deceased by the tour operator. The tour operator's website emphasises excursions showcasing "big mountain, backcountry skiing at its finest."

The company's spokesperson, Tamara Little stated that she lacked information on the number of passengers and crew aboard the helicopter during the crash. Additionally, she was unable to confirm whether anyone was reported missing following the incident.

No official information has been provided regarding the cause or circumstances of the crash, which took place around 4 p.m. local time.