Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:08 IST

At Least 3 Dead After Helicopter Carrying Skiers Crashes In Canada

A helicopter crash in British Columbia resulted in the tragic death of at least 3 individuals who were part of a group of recreational skiers on an outing.

Manasvi Asthana
At Least 3 Dead After Helicopter Carrying Skiers Crashes In Canada
At Least 3 Dead After Helicopter Carrying Skiers Crashes In Canada | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A helicopter crash in British Columbia on Monday, Jan 22 resulted in the tragic death of at least three individuals who were part of a group of recreational skiers on an outing, as reported by the tour operator. The helicopter incident occurred in close proximity to Terrace, a town with approximately 12,000 residents situated in the Skeena region of west-central British Columbia. This location is roughly 70 miles (112 km) east of the Alaska border, as stated by Northern Escape Heli-Skiing.

According to a separate report from the British Columbia Emergency Health Services, four individuals who sustained injuries in the helicopter crash were treated by paramedics at the scene and subsequently transported to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace in critical condition. 

Advertisement

The ambiguity remains regarding whether any of the individuals initially hospitalised were included among the victims later identified as deceased by the tour operator. The tour operator's website emphasises excursions showcasing "big mountain, backcountry skiing at its finest."

The company's spokesperson, Tamara Little stated that she lacked information on the number of passengers and crew aboard the helicopter during the crash. Additionally, she was unable to confirm whether anyone was reported missing following the incident.

Advertisement

No official information has been provided regarding the cause or circumstances of the crash, which took place around 4 p.m. local time.

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

World News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Hemant Soren's ED Custody Extended By 5 Days

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement