English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Canada: Pilot Sees Disabled Passenger As ‘Dangerous Threat’, Blocks Him From Boarding Flight

Canadian airline pilot wrongly barred a passenger in a wheelchair, citing battery safety concerns, preventing boarding.

Manasvi Asthana
Pilot blocked disabled man from boarding flight, wrongly claimed he was ‘dangerous threat’ due to wheelchair batteries
Pilot blocked disabled man from boarding flight, wrongly claimed he was ‘dangerous threat’ due to wheelchair batteries | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Canadian airline's pilot mistakenly informed a passenger using a motorised wheelchair that he could not board a flight due to perceived safety concerns related to the batteries connected to his mobility aid, as reported. Ken Harrower recounted that a Porter Airlines pilot inquired about his power chair and subsequently prevented him from boarding the flight departing from Calgary International Airport bound for Toronto on Sunday, Jan 21.

“[He] asked me … ‘can the batteries be disconnected?’ I told him no. And then … he said I am a dangerous threat, then he walked away and left us high and dry,” Harrower told a local news outlet.

Advertisement

In an unusual turn of events, Harrower was promptly rebooked onto another flight by airline staff, leaving him with the impression that the pilot may have been applying his own set of rules.

“I felt I was being discriminated against because I’m in a chair,” he told the outlet. 

Advertisement

“My power chair is my legs, it’s is how I get around. I cannot stand, I cannot walk, so I have to have [it],” he added.

The airline acknowledged that the pilot made an error in judgment. In a statement, the airline stated, "The captain who made the decision to deny boarding did so based on his knowledge of Transport Canada regulations related to batteries."

Advertisement

Porter clarified that wheelchairs similar to Harrower's only require the batteries to be disconnected, a task that ground handlers are capable of performing. The airline's CEO reached out to Harrower, personally offering a refund, covering any expenses incurred due to the delay and providing additional flight credit.

Harrower and Erin Brandenburg, who have been collaborating on a play had been informed two weeks prior on another flight that his power chair was deemed safe for flying due to its gel battery, as reported by the outlet.

Advertisement

“Porter offers our sincere apologies for the inconvenience and personal impact this has caused Ken,” said the airline. 

 


 


 

Advertisement


 

 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 7 minutes ago

  2. Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Bosch pushes back margin target, signals possible job cuts

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement