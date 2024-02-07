Advertisement

Surrey – Amid the growing turbulence in Canada due to the rise of the Khalistani movement, the country's police are investigating an overnight shooting incident at a home in South Surrey. The matter stirred headlines since multiple shots were fired at the home of pro-Khalistani extremist Simranjeet Singh, who was a close aide to the slain pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to the Canadian news outlet CBC News, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Surrey said that they first responded to the reports of gunshots at around 1:20 am (local time) on Thursday. As per the reports, the home in question was located near the 2800 block of 154 Street.

A spokesperson for the British Colombia Gurdwara Council eventually confirmed that the home belonged to Simranjeet Singh. Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha went on to tell the Canadian news outlet that the police stayed in the area and spoke to neighbours and witnesses. Meanwhile, the authorities mentioned that after interrogating the people, they are currently reviewing CCTV footage to find out more about the shooting. However, they made it clear that no one was injured in the fatal incident. "The investigation is still, in very early stages so the motive of this shooting has not been determined as of this time," Sangha averred.

Advertisement

Police called it an ‘isolated incident’

While BC Gurdwaras Council spokesperson Moninder Singh blindly went on to accuse the “Indian state” for the whole ordeal, the RCMP made it clear that the preliminary investigation suggests that it was an “isolated incident”. Meanwhile, at a press briefing following the incident, Singh suggested that Simranjeet has made several reports to the police in recent months in which he alleged that he is being followed or an unknown car has been parked in front of his home. In span of just a few days, Singh had participated in multiple rallies outside the Indian consulate in recent days.

Advertisement

Many of Simranjeet's supporters are correlating this incident to the assassination of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Canada's Surrey on June 18. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on to allege that Indian agents who were “working” for the Indian government were behind the murder of the pro-Khalistani terrorist. This proclamation by Trudeau went on to spark a major diplomatic row between India and Canada.