Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

LATEST: THESE Cities in Canada Declare January 22 As 'Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day'

Mayors of Oakville and Brampton have proclaimed January 22 as "Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day" in their respective cities, both located in Canada's Ontario province.

Digital Desk
Giant billboards across Canada on Ram Mandir Day
Giant billboards across Canada on Ram Mandir Day | Image:X
Ontario: Mayors of Oakville and Brampton on Friday proclaimed January 22 as "Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day" in their respective cities, both located in Canada's Ontario province. In the proclamation, Town of Oakville Mayor  Rob Burton wrote, "Whereas, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, has been a long-standing aspiration of the Hindu community, representing a sacred site of pilgrimage and  devotion for generations."

Stating that the inauguration of the Ram Temple, "holds "immense cultural, religious, and historical significance for Hindus worldwide", the Oakville Mayor's proclamation read, "I call upon all residents to join in commemorating this historic event and to celebrate the values of peace, unit, and cultural diversity that it represents".

Meanwhile, Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown also declared January 22 as “Ayodhya Ram Mandir Day.” According to the proclamation by Mayor Brown, the statement read, “The completion and inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a testament to the values of peace, unity and harmony that are integral to the Hindu faith, promoting cultural understanding and respect among diverse communities.”

 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

