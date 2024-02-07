English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Reaches 122, Hundreds Still Missing as Rescue Operations Are Underway

The wildfires appeared to have been diminished by Monday morning after burning intensely since Friday on the eastern edge of the city of Viña del Mar.

Digital Desk
Chile Wildfire Death Toll Crosses 120
Chile Wildfire Death Toll Crosses 120 | Image:X
Santiago: The death toll for Chile's massive wildfire has reached 122, officials on Monday said with several hundred remaining missing.

This comes as 10 victims were added to the death toll on Monday, crossing 120.

The wildfires appeared to have been diminished by Monday morning after burning intensely since Friday on the eastern edge of the city of Viña del Mar.

President Gabriel Boric on Sunday said that almost 3,000 houses have been burnt down in the area.

Furthermore, Viña del Mar's Mayor Macarena Ripamonti said that over 370 people have been reported missing in the city.

The director of Chile's Forensic Medical Service, Marisol Prado said that bodies are in bad condition, making it difficult for the identification authorities.

Officials have suggested that some people of the wildfires around the city might have been intentionally provoked. Dry weather, strong winds and low humidity might have led the fire to spread faster. 

(With AP inputs)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

