sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • China Has To Stop Political and Economic Support of Russian War Effort: UK Foreign Office

Published 23:30 IST, October 18th 2024

China Has To Stop Political and Economic Support of Russian War Effort: UK Foreign Office

Britain's foreign secretary has called engagement with China “pragmatic and necessary” as he makes he makes the first visit by a Cabinet minister since the Labo

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits China
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visits China | Image: X@DavidLammy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:30 IST, October 18th 2024