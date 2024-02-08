English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

China Urges Iran, Pakistan To 'Exercise Restraint' After Islamabad Expels Envoy

”We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to escalation, work together to maintain peace and stability," China's FM said.

Digital Desk
pak
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China on Wednesday urged Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran to exercise restraint after the Iranian IRGC launched attacks on the Pakistan sponsored terror groups and their bases on the border and the latter expelled the Iranian envoy from the country. Islamabad slammed the Iranian attacks as “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran.”  At a press briefing, the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, ”We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability.” She added, "We consider both Iran and Pakistan as close neighbours and major Islamic countries.”

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said that the Iranian attack resulted in “deaths of two innocent children while injuring of three girls.” Tuesday barrage of missile attacks by Iran on the neighbouring Pakistan’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province has imperilled diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Iran’s state media said that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched assaults to target the bases of the Jaish al-Adl, or the “Army of Justice” terror group. The faction seeks an independent Baluchistan. IRGC also destroyed Pakistani headquarters of the Jaish al-Adl, s state-run Nour News agency said.

‘Attack against spirit of our friendship’: Shehbaz Sharif 

At least six bomb-carrying drones and rockets struck the targets setting the buildings on flame, as per the visuals shared by Baluch supporter group HalVash. The Tasnim news agency reported that the “focal point of this operation was the region known as Kouh-Sabz (green mountain)” in Balochistan. “Two key strongholds of the Jaysh al-Dhulm (Jaish al-Adl) terrorist group in Pakistan” were “specifically targeted and successfully demolished by a combination of missile and drone attacks”, the news agency said.

Just hours before the attacks, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar  met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The incident sparked condemnation from former Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said he was “shocked at the Iranian breach of Pakistani sovereignty.” “This missile attack is against the spirit of our friendship and principles of good neighbourliness, especially as it undermines the historic relationship between our two countries,” Shehbaz said, stressing that sincere dialogue and meaningful cooperation between the two countries was the need of the hour,” he wrote on X.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

