Beijing Tests Food, Parcel Couriers After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Officials in Beijing are now carrying out Nucleic Acid tests on all food and parcel couriers, a move triggered by the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city. Earlier this month, Xinfadi, the largest market for wholesale goods in the city was shut down after 46 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were found there following mass testing. According to a Chinese media outlet, the testing was previously limited to residential areas and markets in the area.

However, it has now expanded to the delivery personnel who regularly traverse the city on their scooters and motorise pedicabs. According to reports, dozens of workers at SF express, one of the largest courier firms in China, were seen arriving at 'testing points' on June 19 to get tested for the coronavirus.

Officials from Meituan Dianping, while speaking to international media reporters, also confirmed that all its staff working in the Chinese capital were to be tested. In addition, all those men and women who have delivered packages in High-risk areas are required to stop working temporality and quarantine for 14 days at their homes. The new rules would now allow all the customers to see the temperature of their delivery person and detail of the disinfection of the delivery package.

Officials in China have doubled down on their concerns over the infection spreading from food items. Food Exporters to China have now been asked to sign a declaration that their products have not been contaminated by the novel coronavirus, international media reported.

Declaration for Food Exporters

According to international media reports, the declaration emphasizes the producers agreeing that the food imported to China is not contaminated with the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it also warns that new positive or suspected cases are detected in a food enterprise, or if there is a risk of contamination of food products exported to China, the country would take “all necessary measures to eliminate food safety risks and protect consumer health.”

(Image credits: AP)