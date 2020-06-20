China Records 27 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 22 In Beijing

China's National Health Commission on June 19 said that the country recorded 27 new cases, 22 of which came in from the national capital Beijing. The health commission said that 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland as well as the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 4 were imported cases, while 23 were indigenous infections. As of June 19, the above-mentioned regions had reported 1,868 cases of imported confirmed infections and zero deaths.

The fear of a second wave of the outbreak in China is looming large over the new cluster of coronavirus cases that emerged at a wholesale food market in Beijing, which was considered one of the safest cities in the country so far. The new cluster of cases is linked to the Xinfadi market, which is situated in the southwest district of Fengtai. The market has been shut down temporarily by the authorities after the first case was reported on June 12. As per Chinese state-owned media, all residential buildings located close to the market have been sealed and nobody is allowed to leave or enter the housing complexes.

COVID-19 in China

According to figures by the National Health Commission, China has recorded 83,352 coronavirus cases so far, of which 4,634 people have lost their lives. As of June 19, 78,410 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital while 308 confirmed cases are still active (including 13 cases in serious condition) and 11 suspected cases. As per data, 756,223 people had been identified as having had close contact with infected patients, of which 6,023 were still under medical observation.

(Image Credit: AP)