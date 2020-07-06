Donald Trump Accuses China Of Causing 'great Damage' To US And Rest Of The World

Mounting yet another attack on China, US President Donald Trump said on July 6 that China has not only caused a “great damage” to America but also to the rest of the world. In recent weeks, China has taken the centre stage for criticism either due to its military advancements or political ones. World leaders from Canada to the UK, US and Australia have raised their voices against China’s controversial national security law on the former British colony, Hong Kong but Beijing has managed to brush off all their ‘deep concerns'.

China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Moreover, since the beginning of coronavirus contagion that originated in China, two of the world’s biggest powers have indulged in a war of words publicly. While Beijing has accused Washington of being a ‘hypocrite’, US has retaliated by condemning Asian superpower’s slow response to COVID-19 crisis that further delayed its global response. Recently, marking its involvement in tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, one B-52 Stratofortress bomber participated in a maritime integration exercise with the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups in the South China Sea on July 5.

China says US is trying to flex muscles

However, Chinese Foreign Minister Zhao Lijian reportedly said that the US was attempting to flex its muscles by deepening the rift between nations by deliberating deploying ships at the South China Sea. The United States has strongly opposed China’s military advancements on the South China Sea and has called it against the law. As per Pentagon’s statement, such moves by Beijing stand in violation to China’s commitments under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea to refrain from activities that would further disrupt the peace in the region.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg as the relations between both the nations currently stand at an all-time low, ranging from US sanctions calling out the Asian superpower for its actions to 'racial slurs' by Trump such as calling coronavirus the 'Klung-flu'. However, recently Zhao had even pledged to 'countermeasures' from China in response to all the actions the Trump administration has taken against the Chinese Communist Party.

